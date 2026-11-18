d it’s still down more than half since Elliott Hill took over in October 2024. The commentary from analysts has been pretty consistent. Performance is growing while sportswear and Jordan are shrinking; China has gone backwards for nine straight quarters; Converse has been contracting for more than three years; Nike isn’t placing big bets on the lifestyle side, so the consensus is to wait and watch. Hill even said himself after the last quarter that the performance business is “not yet large enough to offset” the pressure in lifestyle. Offset. That’s the word I kept coming back to. It tells you exactly how the whole market is actually looking at this: as two businesses on a spreadsheet, one line going up and one going down — the only question being whether the green line gets big enough to cover the red one before investors run out of patience. Personally, I don’t think that’s what is happening at all. I think the two years everyone is pricing as weakness actually show the plan is working. Culture was never something Nike could sell directly I spent 10 years inside Nike, and the most important question in the ranging meetings I attended was never “Will this sell?” It was “Is this right for culture?” The thing you learn very quickly at Nike is that the culture doesn’t take your product because you put it in front of them. It takes your product because it’s been proven somewhere first. You can’t make culture; you have to contribute to it. Let me give you an example from my time there. In 2012, Nike launched the Flyknit Racer around the London Olympics. I remember every sneakerhead and every lifestyle, fashion and streetwear account I looked after wanted it. Their customers were asking for it and, believe me, I wanted it, too. I would have worn it every single day. It landed with streetwear culture straight away. And then we said no. As a business, we said no to every single lifestyle, fashion and streetwear account. The Racer went only into the top tier of running specialty – the stores looking after elite athletes. Six to eight months later, maybe a bit longer, we opened the silhouette up into lifestyle. But here’s the part some people miss: the product that went into running specialty never went into a lifestyle account. Lifestyle got new retro versions, built for a different consumer, so each side had something that was theirs. The lifestyle version absolutely smashed it. Then we had the same problem in reverse: the runners wanted the lifestyle version and the lifestyle customer wanted what the runners had. That ‘want’ ran in both directions because each side had its own identity. The credibility underneath both of them came from exactly the same place. Nike used to make every account famous for something Distribution and marketplace segmentation was hugely important to us at Nike, and the more cleanly we split the market, the more presence the brand actually had across it. You made one account famous for basketball, another famous for running, another for lifestyle, and every door had a reason to exist and a customer who knew exactly why they were walking through it. I’ve written before that the real cost of Nike’s direct-to-consumer years was the information that came with those wholesale relationships: knowing which customer walked into which door and who they identified as when they did. I still absolutely believe that. But I think this investor day shows the other half of it: when everything runs through your own channels, every product ends up in front of everyone at once, and you lose all the order. The heat turns up before any of the proof does. The fact that Hill is rebuilding those retail partnerships matters a lot more than analysts are giving him credit for. Nike needs those doors to make something famous in the right place first. The shoe has to be true somewhere before it’s cool everywhere There’s nothing complicated in the psychology here. When we buy something to say something about ourselves, we borrow its credibility from wherever it has already proved itself. The further a product sits from anything real, the less there is to borrow. Jordan was a basketball shoe long before it was a status symbol. Air Max was a running shoe long before it was a streetwear staple. The cultural meaning came later, and it came because there was something true underneath it. Converse tells you what happens when there’s nothing underneath. More than three years of shrinking sales and no performance story to fall back on, it lives almost entirely on what it says about the person wearing it. When that feeling fades, there’s simply no floor. Running is the opposite. A runner who finds their shoe buys it again and again, without really thinking about it. That repetition is what becomes your reputation. The analysts are right about the consumers and wrong about the business I do need to be fair. The split the analysts are describing is real: performance and lifestyle are two different consumers who want different things, and Nike is right to serve them with different product. That’s exactly what we did with the Racer. Where it goes wrong is valuing them as two separate businesses, though, because the want on one side is earned by the trust on the other. Bernstein puts Nike and Jordan lifestyle at around 60 per cent of company sales, and the market is treating that like a separate division waiting on new product next spring. What this tells us is that lifestyle isn’t waiting on newness. It’s waiting for credibility to be rebuilt in running and basketball. Unfortunately, that takes as long as it takes. Have a look at what Nike has done to its own classics. It’s deliberately pulled back on franchises that were still selling, which Hill said cost it roughly five points of growth. Switching off a winner while it’s still working hurts, and I have to say it’s the most ‘Nike’ thing I’ve seen in years. During seasons when we were doing double-digit growth, Nike would change what was working rather than run it back again. It was constantly getting comfortable being uncomfortable. Your brand needs somewhere it’s proven before it’s popular You don’t need to be Nike to take something from this, and there are a few questions worth putting on the table at your next sales meeting. Where is your product proven before it’s popular? If the answer is everywhere at once, you’re asking your customer to trust something they haven’t watched earn it. Is every channel and account you’re in famous for something different, or are you giving everyone the same product, the same story and the same price and just calling it reach? What are you willing to switch off while it’s still working? Most businesses only switch something off when the numbers force them to, and by then the customer has usually moved on already. Two years is what earning it back costs Nike told the market it needs two years, and the market heard a company that’s behind. I heard a company putting things back in the right order. I’ve never ruled Nike out. Being on the offence is in its DNA, and I believe Hill is the right person to execute it. Two years is what earning it back costs. Buying it is what got them here. Further reading: ‘Uphill climb’: Why is Nike’s turnaround still struggling? Nick Gray is the Founder and CEO of IGU Global. He has spent 25+ years across Adidas, Diesel, Nike, Sneakerboy and Westfield, and has been named a Top Retail Expert by Rethink Retail three years running.