Kathmandu conquered winter. Here’s how it plans to take a bigger share of summer

hem warm that the retailer also belongs in their summer wardrobe. For Gonzales, the launch is an opportunity to draw attention to that existing offer rather than claim a new capability. He sees growing interest in sun protection across Australia and New Zealand, with customers considering exposure when planning routes and deciding how long to spend outside. Kathmandu wants to respond with clothing that makes those activities more comfortable. “And so this, to me, is a core pillar of our brand as a franchise going forward, is warm-weather product,” he told Inside Retail. Founded in 1987 by New Zealand businesswoman Jan Cameron, Kathmandu built a recognisable presence in outdoor apparel, with its black puffer jackets becoming a brand staple. It now sits alongside Rip Curl and footwear brand Oboz under KMD Brands. The group expanded through its acquisition of Oboz in 2018 and Rip Curl in 2019, before adopting the KMD Brands name in 2022. Kathmandu’s summer push forms part of the broader outdoor business, although its immediate focus is changing the perception of its own brand. Beyond the winter wardrobe Gonzales’s interest in the category began early in his tenure. After arriving in New Zealand from the United States, one of the first Kathmandu garments he examined was a SUN Stopper hoodie. He started questioning the product team about how it worked, including whether its protection came from its construction or a topical application. The garment became a starting point for a broader conversation about an offer he believed deserved greater attention, particularly within a business he recognised was better known for cold-weather clothing. There is a distinction, however, between making summer products available and becoming a destination for them. Gonzales wants Kathmandu to be considered when customers prepare for warmer conditions, not only when they need insulation. For now, the strategy centres on making sun protection a more recognisable part of Kathmandu’s offer, drawing on its product history while asking customers to reconsider their existing associations. The campaign approaches that task through the appeal of being outdoors rather than through warnings. Gonzales described the campaign imagery as intended to convey freedom, lightness, movement and breathability, including the confidence to take an unexpected detour during a hike. He also placed the garments within a wider protection routine. “Certainly, you want to pair these things with sunscreen and with all your other parts of your routine,” he said. The message is about supporting outdoor activity, not presenting clothing as a reason to disregard other precautions. Clothing customers want to wear April Burrows, Kathmandu’s head of design, approached the collection with day hiking in mind, but not as its only use. The Trailhead range and complementary UPF tops were developed to work together, with adaptable details and colours customers could combine according to their preferences. “While the range was created primarily for day hiking, the pieces are equally at home across a variety of outdoor activities,” she told Inside Retail. The design challenge was to retain the practical features needed on the trail without making the clothing feel confined to it. Burrows pointed to the Trailhead Women’s Convertible Pants and SUN Stopper top as examples of that approach. The pants allow different ways of wearing and styling a garment, while the collection’s palette was chosen to give shoppers flexibility across pieces. “We wanted to create a contemporary look and feel, with a colour palette that allows consumers to mix and match pieces to express their personal style,” she said. Rather than asking customers to choose between appearance and performance, the team sought to bring both into the same garments. Protection also influenced the shapes themselves. Burrows explained that coverage requirements meant the team had to consider proportions alongside fabric, with pants and shorts requiring particular attention. “We wanted to stay true to the level of protection needed while ensuring each style still felt contemporary and easy to wear,” she said. Airflow and moisture management were considered alongside those decisions. The problem was practical as much as aesthetic, since clothing intended to cover the body during summer activity also needs to remain comfortable in warmer conditions. Wear testing helped the design and materials teams assess those choices outside the development room. Burrows described trials that examined how a fabric and silhouette behaved together during the intended activity, helping narrow material selections. She said this range required relatively few changes because of material constraints. Instead, the emphasis was on creating enough room around the body for breathable silhouettes without restricting movement while hiking. That detail provides a more concrete account of the development work than a general promise of technical performance. Explaining the difference Once the garments reach customers, Kathmandu faces another task in explaining what their protection means. Gonzales identified social content, the website, stores and media coverage as channels for that education. “And so I think what we’ll start with customers is more around what this product enables,” he said. The technical information follows, answering questions about UPF and the role the clothing plays. That sequence puts the activity first, rather than expecting an unfamiliar rating to carry the entire explanation for a customer considering the range. Store staff will need to connect those two parts of the message. Gonzales wants teams equipped to answer questions when customers need more information than imagery or a product label provides. Across the campaign, the website and the shop floor, Kathmandu will explain the same offer without making it unnecessarily complicated. There are two questions to answer, one about what the garments do and another about why shoppers should look to Kathmandu for them. The retailer’s long history in the category helps answer the latter. Kathmandu has decades of experience producing sun-protective clothing, yet Gonzales still sees a need to make that offer clearer. The latest UPF 50+ collection is both a test of communication and design. Making a summer product is one task, but becoming a retailer people instinctively think of when summer arrives is another. This article first appeared in the November 2026 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.