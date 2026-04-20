Australian Made secures ambassador for May campaign

Australian Made has appointed Andy Lee as ambassador for Australian Made Week, scheduled for May 18 to May 24.

The comedian, children’s book author, and one-half of Hamish & Andy will lead a campaign encouraging consumers to prioritise products bearing the Australian Made logo.

In this role, Lee will appear in green and gold to highlight the economic impact of choosing domestically produced goods. The year also marks 40 years since the introduction of the Australian Made logo, a national origin symbol.

Australian Made CEO Ben Lazzaro said Lee was selected for the role based on his long-standing support for domestic manufacturing and his work as a business owner and investor.

Lee said choosing Australian-made products can have economic effects, including supporting employment and local supply chains. He said he aims to encourage consumers to support domestic producers and promote these products internationally.

“Nothing would make me happier than knowing my involvement in Australian Made Week had encouraged people to support our wonderful country and the incredible things our local makers create.”

Data from Roy Morgan Research shows support for domestic production, with 87 per cent saying buying Australian-made products is important, 56 per cent saying they ‘often’ or ‘always’ choose them, and 99 per cent recognising the Australian Made logo.

Australian Made said domestically produced options are available across product categories, including health and beauty and industrial materials. The organisation encouraged consumers to prioritise Australian-made products in everyday purchases and in categories such as furniture and mattresses.

The week will include community activities and a programme recognising businesses in the certification system used by more than 4500 companies.