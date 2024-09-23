Aussies rank retailers on customer service

Aldi is Australia’s most trusted and top-value supermarket brand, according to a recent customer satisfaction survey.

Finder’s Customer Satisfaction Awards named Woolworths as the most loved brand and IGA as offering “legendary service” for the supermarket segment.

Aldi was also recognised as the top-value brand for bottle shops, while First Choice Liquor received the most loved, most trusted, and legendary service titles in the category.

The awards were based on a poll of 10,000 Australians, launched by Finder in partnership with research partner Dynata.

Pharmacy 4 Less and Baby Kingdom took home the awards in the pharmacy and baby store segments.

Appliances Online was named the most loved, top-value, and legendary service electronics brand, while Big W bagged the most trusted brand award.

Appliances Online received the same awards for the white goods retailer segment, with JB Hi-Fi winning the most trusted recognition.

Finder awarded Tentworld with the most loved, top-value, and legendary service for the outdoor retailer segment, with Macpac as the most trusted brand.

Chemist Warehouse dominated three categories of most loved, most trusted, and top-value makeup retailer, while Adore Beauty was praised for its legendary service.

Budget Pet Products came out as the most loved, top value, and legendary service pet retailer brand while Pet Barn was the most trusted brand.

Home Hardware stood as the most loved, top value, and legendary service hardware brand while Tradelink was named as the most trusted brand.