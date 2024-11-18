AFW secures one-year lifeline after industry meeting

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has stepped in to lead the Australian Fashion Week (AFW) 2025 as IMG announced its exit from Australia after nearly 20 years of managing the event.

“What is important is that next year’s event goes ahead,” Marianne Perkovic, AFC chair, told the Australian Financial Review.

“We can’t stage fashion week as it was by next May, we don’t have time for that. But we can create an event to showcase our industry.”

The decision comes as participants rallied at the Sydney Opera House, calling for an industry-led AFW.

Alex Schuman, Carla Zampatti CEO, said that having a not-for-profit organisation to lead the AFW will be a game-changer.

“This shift is about putting the needs of our industry first and ensuring that AFW continues to be a global launchpad for both emerging and established designers,” said Schuman.

AFC CEO Jaana Quaintance-James said that the council is equipped with the insight, commitment, and industry focus to facilitate the AFW.

“Fashion Week is so much more than runways and high heels – it’s a vital creative platform that shines a global spotlight on Australian fashion, driving our $28 billion economic powerhouse,” said Quaintance-James.

“This industry employs over 500,000 people, predominantly women, and supports an export trade that generates more revenue than wine.”

The AFC has secured financial commitments from the NSW government, as well as philanthropic assistance, to push through with the event.