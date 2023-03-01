UK expansion boosts December trading for Toys ‘R’ Us

Children’s goods retailer Toys ‘R’ Us says UK expansion has boosted combined order values in the two months to December 31 last year.

In a trading update, the company reported unaudited direct-to-consumer order values of $3.9 million – up 36 per cent – while the number of orders received grew 61 per cent to $41,000.

During this period, the business completed its relocation to its new headquarters and DC in Clayton, Victoria which consolidates multiple sites into one facility and helps scale operations.

The company says its expansion into the UK represents a significant “near-term growth opportunity” for the Toys’R’ Us brand.

“The UK is the largest toy market in Europe and the fourth largest globally, with a total addressable toy market valued at A$5.83 billion (£3.7 billion) and total addressable baby market for Babies ‘R’ Us at $5.36 billion (£3.4 billion), including maternity, equipment, and clothing and excluding food and baby care.”

The UK Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us websites also launched in October last year.