Timely match: G-Shock and Crocs in limited-edition collab

Casio’s watch brand G-Shock has collaborated with Crocs to launch the Echo Wave Bundle, a one-of-a-kind footwear collection.

Designed in a cream silhouette with a glow-in-the-dark finish, the time-telling shoes are customised to a flexible design of a detachable watch module and a modular watch case attached to a marbled ankle strap inspired by the G-Shock material.

The timepiece will offer G-Shock’s technical features such as 200m water resistance, double LED lights, shock resistance, stopwatch, timer, and world time.

The Crocs x G-Shock Echo Wave Bundle will release on May 27 for $200 on Crocs’ website or from selected retailers.