SectorsFashion & accessories

Timely match: G-Shock and Crocs in limited-edition collab

g-shock-crocs-collaboration-banner
Designed with a glow-in-the-dark finish, the Echo Wave Bundle is customised to a flexible design. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Casio’s watch brand G-Shock has collaborated with Crocs to launch the Echo Wave Bundle, a one-of-a-kind footwear collection.

Designed in a cream silhouette with a glow-in-the-dark finish, the time-telling shoes are customised to a flexible design of a detachable watch module and a modular watch case attached to a marbled ankle strap inspired by the G-Shock material.

The timepiece will offer G-Shock’s technical features such as 200m water resistance, double LED lights, shock resistance, stopwatch, timer, and world time.

The Crocs x G-Shock Echo Wave Bundle will release on May 27 for $200 on Crocs’ website or from selected retailers.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Financial

Alibaba’s profit plunges despite increased revenue

Reuters
Strategy

Cinnabon expands into Western Australia

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

Good360 gets $3 million grant: How it will connect retail, charity and community

Tamera Francis
Sustainability IR Pro

Ebay on the runway: Why designer label Anna Quan teamed with the e-comm giant

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay