Retailers warned it is now illegal to stock or sell automatic baby feeders

A permanent ban on baby bottle self-feeding devices has taken effect across Australia due to risks of infant injury and death.

Under the ACCC’s new regulations, it is illegal to manufacture, possess, supply, or offer these products for sale within the Australian market.

The restriction targets items designed to position a baby bottle or teat so that an infant can feed without adult supervision or another person holding the bottle.

According to the ACCC, the primary safety risks associated with the devices include choking, suffocation, and aspiration.

The introduction of the permanent ban follows an ACCC investigation that began after a Safety Warning Notice in August 2024.

The assessment involved consultations with healthcare stakeholders and a paediatric health expert.

“Baby bottle self-feeding devices pose an unacceptable risk of injury or death to infants as a result of choking, suffocation and aspiration, as babies do not have the ability to regulate the flow of milk or remove the bottle from their mouth themselves,” said Catriona Lowe, ACCC deputy chair.

“This year, our focus has been on unsafe products sold in digital markets and product safety issues for young children,” said Lowe.

The ban covers three main categories of merchandise: Products designed to prop a bottle in an infant’s mouth, body-worn items that secure a feeding bottle, and straw-style feeding devices where the teat connects to the bottle via a flexible tube.

Suppliers who discover they are holding banned stock must halt distribution, initiate a product recall, and notify the ACCC within two days.

Businesses found in violation of the permanent ban under Australian Consumer Law face enforcement action and financial penalties.

The ACCC has advised consumers who own these self-feeding devices to stop using them immediately and dispose of them safely.

“This permanent ban makes clear that products which undermine safe infant feeding practices will not be tolerated in the Australian market. Suppliers should be aware that it is now illegal to supply these products in Australia, and penalties may apply for businesses that do not comply,” said Lowe.

The regulation explicitly excludes supplemental nursing systems used to support breastfeeding, as well as toddler trainers, sippy, and straw cups.

Also, earlier this month, the Australian Babywearing Association launched a ‘National Campaign for Change’, urging the ACCC to implement mandatory national safety standards for baby carriers.