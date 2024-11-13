Coles targets shopping consciousness with AI-powered trolleys

Coles has launched an all-in-one AI-powered Smart Trolley trial designed to enhance in-store shopping experiences through technology.

The trolley, dubbed Caper Cart, is a collaboration between Coles and US supermarket technology company Instacart, and it is scheduled to be trialled at Coles Richmond Traders in Melbourne early next year.

The Coles Smart Trolley has an interactive digital screen that displays in-store specials and product aisle locations. It also uses advanced AI technology, sensors and an in-built scale to scan groceries directly into shopping bags and streamline the checkout process, allowing customers to pay and go.

According to Ben Hassing, Coles’ chief digital officer, the introduction of the Coles Smart Trolley demonstrates Coles’ commitment to providing value and convenience to customers through innovative digital offerings.

“The Coles Smart Trolley illustrates our omnichannel approach, leveraging digital capabilities to enrich the in-store experience,” said Hassing.

“We are committed to testing and learning through innovative solutions to make sure we are delivering on customer needs, increasing convenience, and helping customers discover more value through their shop at Coles.”

The launch also marks Instacart’s first foray into the Apac region, in addition to its operation in the US.

Coles reported greater first-quarter sales revenue last month, which the supermarket company attributed to its winter and spring value campaigns, promotional activity, and strong e-commerce growth.