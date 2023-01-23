Free Subscription

Wizard Pharmacy conjures up SA foray

Irene Dong
January 23, 2023

Wizard Pharmacy will open its first store in South Australia in March, in the suburb of Strathalbyn.

James Wittwer, the franchisee of the new pharmacy, cited the brand’s commitment to holistic care as the primary factor in opting for a Wizard store. He described the chain as “a progressive business looking ahead at new opportunities and ways to do things not just differently, but better.

West Australia-headquartered Wizard Pharmacy has 42 stores across WA and the NT and operates the Wizard Rewards Loyalty program. 

COO Sally Parker said the SA expansion sets the stage for broader expansion ambitions throughout this year, hinting more states may yet be on the radar.

“We’re really confident in the franchise model we have built, not only for the way it allows better care for customers and patients but also for the many benefits to our franchisees and their teams,” she said.

“We can’t wait to share our proven franchise model that delivers greater value to community pharmacies with even more pharmacy owners across Australia.” 

Further reading: Earlier this year, boutique pharmacies like Astrid and telehealth clinics like Polln began breaking down the barriers in the space, allowing more people to access cannabidiol and cannabis-based therapy.

