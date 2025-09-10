Lush to reopen Sydney flagship this weekend after revamp

Lush Cosmetics will reopen its flagship store in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building this weekend, unveiling a redesigned space which the brand describes as a “beauty playground.”

The store will feature handmade products in a sensory environment, alongside information on sourcing and ingredient transparency.

Customers will also have access to new personalised services, including skincare consultations and a scalp care space offering massage and tailored guidance.

“We wanted to reimagine the Lush experience as something full of colour, curiosity, and discovery,” says Madeleine Bland, GM for retail, Lush.

“Every corner of the store offers something new, from hair care services to a skincare bar.”

Moreover, the store highlights sustainability with the use of reclaimed and recycled materials, energy-efficient glass benchtops, and low-waste fixtures.

The store will also function as a community hub, hosting workshops such as skincare classes, hair treatments, bath bomb making, and product education sessions.

Established in 1997, the QVB location is Lush’s first Australian store. It is also the company’s busiest nationwide, recording more than 278,000 customers last year.