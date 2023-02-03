Orlebar Brown opens Sydney flagship in Martin Place 

Orlebar Brown, a British resort and lifestyle brand, will open its first Sydney store this month in Martin Place.

The Martin Place flagship location will be Orlebar Brown’s fifth boutique in Australia and will feature the SS23 line, which is suited for summer getaways. The firm says it is excited to exhibit to Sydney locals and visitors its perspective on swim, beach, and resort apparel.

The brand, founded in 2007 by photographer Adam Brown, identifies four key holiday categories: beach, sport, resort, and coast. Orlebar Brown says it aims to create quality functional, timeless, and tailored garments and accessories to enable its community of customers to “holiday better and share memorable experiences”.

Orlebar Brown has expanded to more than 25 markets worldwide, including London, Paris, Spain, New York, Miami, France, Greece, Australia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Orlebar Brown was acquired by Chanel in 2018, with plans to continue the brand’s worldwide and cross-channel growth.

