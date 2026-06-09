SectorsSports & adventure

New Balance opens first Grey Store concept in Melbourne

New Balance Grey Store concept
The store is located at Albert Coates Lane within QV Melbourne. (Source: New Balance/ Supplied)
By Irene Dong

New Balance has opened the doors to its first Grey Store concept in Melbourne, located at Albert Coates Lane within QV Melbourne. 

The 201sqm store is the brand’s third Grey Store in Apac and represents its most elevated retail format in the region. 

The concept focuses on a tightly edited product assortment, including ‘Made in USA’ and ‘Made in UK’ lines, alongside limited releases and collaborations not typically available through standard retail channels.

Designed as a “gallery-style space”, the store is expected to take a more considered approach to retail, focusing on curated discovery, product quality, and cultural context.

“Melbourne has an incredible fashion-forward community and the Grey Store is designed for consumers seeking the highest standards in both product and retail experience,” said Jonathan Clark, Apac DTC director. 

“We’re excited to bring this concept to Melbourne and create a space that reflects the city’s unique energy and creativity.”

Last month, New Balance also opened its first physical store in Brisbane, located at Westfield Chermside, expanding its Australian retail presence. 

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