New Balance enters Brisbane with first physical store opening

New Balance has expanded its Australian retail presence with the opening of its first physical store in Brisbane, located at Westfield Chermside.

The 300sqm retail space on level two of the shopping centre marks the brand’s 10th Australian store.

The store layout is designed to carry the company’s full range of performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear, targeting both athletes and lifestyle consumers.

Tim Page, New Balance’s Asia Pacific head of retail, said the Chermside location is a key part of the company’s ongoing nationwide retail footprint expansion, aimed at establishing direct consumer touchpoints in major regional markets.

To mark the New Balance Brisbane store’s opening, the brand has scheduled an in-store promotional activation on May 30 and May 31, in collaboration with skincare label Laneige and the local business The Flower Bar, to offer a custom flower-bouquet assembly station.

Customers who meet a minimum spending threshold of $150 during the weekend event will receive a complimentary bouquet featuring selected floral arrangements and skincare products.

“Chermside is such a vibrant retail destination, and we wanted to create an opening that felt premium, engaging and reflective of the local lifestyle,” said Joel Hanlon, New Balance’s ANZ head of marketing.

“Our partnership with Laneige and The Flower Bar brings together wellness, beauty and self-expression in a way that feels highly relevant to today’s consumer to create an in-store moment beyond traditional retail.”

Earlier this year, New Balance joined other sports brands such as Adidas, Asics, Nike, Puma, Sokito, and Diadora in ending the use of kangaroo leather in footwear as of January 1, marking another victory for corporate animal welfare.