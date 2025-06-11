Travelex names Asokan Sathurayar as its new ANZ retail director

Foreign exchange company Travelex has appointed Asokan Sathurayar as its retail director for Australia and New Zealand to drive regional growth.

With over 20 years of experience in leadership roles at several retail brands, Sathurayar previously worked at Luxottica for 15 years, where he led Sunglass Hut and Oakley, Luxottica’s renowned brands. He spent two years with Dusk Australasia as head of retail, leading operation teams and the brand’s initiatives.

“With an increasing number of travellers planning to acquire travel money, Asokan is well placed to drive growth of our physical, online and partner distribution channels across the region,” said Sathurayar

During his tenure at Travelex, he will oversee the brand’s ANZ portfolio for the currency exchange division, encompassing cash and travel payment solutions.

He will also enhance team performance, along with the company stores and ATMs across regional hubs, while supporting Travelex’s omnichannel delivery and distribution.

Earlier, Travelex partnered with Australia Post to provide travel money services across 3200 Australian post offices.