Longchamp opens first next-gen store in Australia

French luxury company Longchamp has launched its new boutique concept in Australia, trying to recreate the atmosphere of a Parisian apartment.

The new store, located in Brisbane, is the first in Australia to display the new concept design, which embodies the brand’s legacy, savoir-faire, and creative spirit.

The welcome area has bookshelf-inspired displays of the season’s major pieces, while the lounge has vintage-style furnishings. According to Longchamp, the pieces were obtained from flea markets as well as carefully commissioned.

“We are delighted to bring Longchamp’s new boutique concept to Australia and to share the warmth, creativity, and cosmopolitan mindset of a Parisian apartment with our customers in Brisbane,” said Julie Therond, Longchamp Australia & New Zealand’s GM.

“We hope they will feel at home and inspired by the curated selection of leather goods, accessories, and lifestyle objects that reflect our values and passion for craftsmanship.”

Founded in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain, Longchamp has a long tradition of producing high-end leather products. Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia are among the nations where the brand operates stores.

