House of Darwin flagship pays homage to Top End’s natural beauty

House of Darwin has opened a flagship store in Darwin’s CBD, paying tribute to the Northern Territory’s natural splendour and the rough landscapes of the Top End.

The business, located on Knuckey Street, has a red colour scheme with natural textures that convey the warmth of the Territory’s surroundings.

“At House of Darwin, our mission has always been to honour the stories, spirit, and landscapes of the Northern Territory,” said Shaun Edwards, founder of House of Darwin.

“The store is an extension of that vision – a space where locals and visitors alike can feel the heartbeat of this land and connect with its incredible community.”

According to the brand, the store was handcrafted by local artisans and also partnered with other Aboriginal-owned companies and art centres.

House of Darwin operates as a social enterprise and a for-profit apparel firm that invests its income in social activities for isolated Indigenous communities.

Last year, the National Indigenous Art Fair returned to Sydney’s The Rocks’ Overseas Passenger Terminal, highlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and culture from all over Australia.