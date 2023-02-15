Free Subscription

Chemist Warehouse launches ‘disruptor’ optometry chain

Irene Dong
February 15, 2023

Chemist Warehouse is entering a new retail category, launching its first Optometrist Warehouse in Malvern, Victoria.

Through a partnership with Chemist Warehouse the new chain will “revolutionise the optical sector” the company said, bringing consumers high-quality, easily accessible, and reasonably-priced eye care.

“Optometrist Warehouse is focused on broad-based patient health as well as eye wellness, working hand-in-hand with our pharmacy colleagues, in each community we serve,” said Peter Larsen, Optometrist Warehouse MD. 

The eyecare chain will trade seven days a week, offering “affordable prices” on optical items along with “modern eye care services and hospital-grade clinical technology” aiming to help with the early detection of eye diseases that frequently result in poor vision or even eyesight loss.

“The highest quality care will be delivered by our optometrists together with extraordinary value in prescription eyewear,” said Larsen.

Eyewear brands the new chain will stock include Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Jimmy Choo, and Rag & Bone. It will also sell its own exclusive house brand San Paolo.

Further reading: Chemist Warehouse launches online health scanning service

