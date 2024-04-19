SectorsOpenings & closings

Swatch celebrates opening of new Melbourne store with art exhibit

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Swatch has opened an art exhibit to celebrate its new store at Collins Street in Melbourne, one of its largest locations in the Southern Hemisphere.

The watch retailer partnered with Tata Gallery to showcase its brand-new range of products through a pop-up art maze installation.

The art journey is available for guests from April 19 to 26, between 11 am and 3 pm daily.

The brand said the partnership symbolises a journey through time, genre, and self-expression.

The Collins Street shop is an addition to Swatch’s existing Australian shops at Pitt Street, Bondi Junction, Queen Street, South Wharf, and Murray Street Mall.

