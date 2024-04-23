SectorsFashion & accessories

Workwear meets streetwear: Hard Yakka and Thrills collaborate in new label

By Irene Dong

Hard Yakka and Thrills have teamed up to launch a new standalone brand, Hard Yakka Create. 

The brand’s first collection comprises 32 wardrobe items and six accessories, which the brands say deliver both essential staples and fashion-forward pieces to fit any style.

Hard Yakka Create combines Hard Yakka’s history and Thrills’ modern streetwear edge. The launch follows the success of previous collaborations, during the past two years. 

Hard Yakka Create’s concept is represented by the phrase “We Dig It,” which pays homage to classic workwear traditions while embracing contemporary flair. 

Hard Yakka Create will be available online and in select retail shops starting May 9. 

