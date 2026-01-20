BusinessRegulatory

Why China’s wedding dress sellers are pinning their hopes on more marriages

Wedding dress seller Zhu Jiaomei inspects a gown
Delayed weddings from an ‘inauspicious’ 2024 could halt a decline in nuptials.
By Casey Hall
Wedding vendors at Huqiu Bridal City in Suzhou, one of China’s largest wedding dress markets, are hopeful the country’s positive marriage trends will continue this year. The rise in marriages in the first nine months of 2025 is a bright spot in China’s otherwise grim population landscape. Official data on Monday showed the country’s birth rate hit a record low last year and its total population fell for the fourth straight year. Marriage rates rose 8.5 per cent for the first nine months

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image from Baked By Melissa’s 2025 collaboration collection with Tabasco.
Strategy IR Pro

How brands like Skims, Nike, Ben & Jerry’s create winning retail collaborations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance appoints Peter Halkett as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Kellie Hush
Fashion & accessories

Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

Celene Ignacio
Mobile commerce IR Pro

What retailers should know about TikTok’s return and the rise of RedNote

Tong Van
Luxury

Flat sales in China’s luxury market are the ‘new normal’ – report

Casey Hall
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay