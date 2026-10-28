BusinessSustainability

What the demand for natural fibres means for fashion retailers

(Source: Sussan Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
 At a time when global supply chains and retail margins are under pressure, the growing consumer demand for natural fibres is giving Australian fashion brands a reason to look beyond the garment and back to the farm. Cotton offers a particularly practical starting point, pairing an established domestic growing industry with applications across everyday wardrobes. The opportunity is not simply to replace synthetics. It is to turn fibre choice into a clearer proposition around quality, transp

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