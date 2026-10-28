What the demand for natural fibres means for fashion retailers

arency and value that shoppers can recognise, and brands can substantiate. The commercial opportunity is becoming increasingly visible in consumer research. An industry-funded survey by Cotton Incorporated and Cotton Council International of 13,026 consumers across 13 countries found 59 per cent would be willing to pay more for natural fibres. Australian women’s fashion brand Sussan says 80 per cent of the more than 16,000 women it surveyed consider environmental impact when shopping, suggesting that what a garment is made from and where its raw fibres come from could be an additional selling point. A material advantage Sussan first introduced a dedicated 100 per cent Australian cotton collection in 2019. Today, Australian cotton features across 23 per cent of its collection, spanning denim, sleepwear, lightweight knitwear and everyday essentials. For managing director Natalie Aardoom, the material’s expansion follows a product logic rather than a blanket substitution strategy. “For us, it’s about using Australian cotton where its natural qualities make sense,” she told Inside Retail. The strongest business case begins with what shoppers actually wear. “It is soft, breathable, strong and durable, which makes it particularly well-suited to the pieces women reach for every day,” said Aardoom. Applied to core categories, those attributes give retailers a concrete quality proposition rather than an abstract environmental promise. The opportunity is to make fibre choice part of the garment’s value equation, alongside design, fit and purchase price. For Elizabeth Stott, an Australian cotton grower and Cotton Australia chair, the partnership also addresses a knowledge gap. “Consumers are increasingly disconnected from where their food and fibre comes from, and partnerships like this provide a wonderful opportunity to bridge that gap.” Putting growers back into the retail narrative gives an otherwise anonymous commodity a recognisable origin. For brands, that offers a way to explain sourcing beyond the usual composition label. Provenance needs proof Origin, however, is only useful when retailers can substantiate it. “We also really value knowing where our cotton comes from and having that connection back to the Australian growers behind it,” said Aardoom. Australian cotton bales carry unique identifiers linking them to where they were grown and ginned. That provides a foundation for visibility, but it is not automatic proof that a finished garment contains the fibre a retailer ordered. Cotton Australia’s guidelines place responsibility for tracing finished products back to origin on brands. Beyond spinning, fibres can be blended, making supplier declarations, transaction records and physical separation important. Australian grown doesn’t necessarily mean Australian made since the industry often exports its lint for spinning overseas. Therefore, the commercial benefit of Australian natural fibres is sometimes better evidence and risk management, not an inherently shorter supply chain or a guaranteed reduction in emissions. Progress beyond the label Concern about plastic pollution adds another dimension to natural fibres’ appeal. Cotton Incorporated found 85 per cent of global respondents viewed cotton as environmentally safe, while awareness of ocean microplastic waste reached 45 per cent, up from 27 per cent in 2017. For retailers, these findings suggest fabric composition is becoming part of a broader conversation about what clothing leaves behind in the wash and waste. Australian growers have measurable improvements to contribute to that conversation. The industry’s 2025 sustainability report stated a bale typically requires about 50 per cent less water than in 1997. Between 1998 and 2025, average insecticide use per hectare fell 96 per cent, although herbicide use rose 82 per cent. For brands assessing sourcing options, these figures provide a basis for evaluating farming performance rather than relying solely on natural fibre credentials. Choosing domestic natural fibres also directs purchasing demand towards Australian agriculture rather than overseas growers. For Sussan, that includes supporting women, who represent one in three Australian cotton farmers. “There’s also real value in having respected brands recognise and promote those efforts,” said Cotton Australia’s Stott. The relationship offers more than a marketing narrative, giving retailers a way to oversee their supply chain while aligning material purchases with support for local farming communities.