BusinessFashion & accessories

Walmart looks to India amid rising tariffs, but labor shortage looms

A woman uses an automated stitching machine at a garment factory in Tiruppur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, April 23, 2025.
By Reuters
In a garment hub in south India, R.K. Sivasubramaniam is fielding requests from Walmart and Costco who want to sidestep higher US tariffs faced by rival Asian suppliers, Bangladesh and China. But rows of idle sewing lines at his factory lay bare his biggest challenge. “Even if orders come, we need labour. We don’t have sufficient labour,” said the managing director of Raft Garments which supplies underwear and t-shirts priced as low as US$1 to US brands. Considered India’

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay