Perth Airport upgrades retail precinct for 50,000-passenger days

Perth Airport is displaying its new-look retail and hospitality precinct in Terminal One, as it braces for peak days that could bring more than 50,000 travellers.

It has brought 14 new outlets to the terminal with a raft of global retail operators, including Avolta, Lagardere AWPL, Delaware North, SSP, WHSmith and Smarte Carte.

For the airport’s chief commercial and aviation officer, Kate Holsgrove, the upgrade comes as part of Perth Airport’s growth under its ‘One Airport’ plan.

“T1 International has changed significantly over the past year,” she said. “There are now more places for passengers to eat, drink, shop, browse and relax before boarding. This refresh brings together international retail expertise, iconic brands and a stronger sense of Western Australia throughout the terminal.”

The influence of Western Australia can be seen across the new retail designs, an airport spokesperson said. These designs include the Discover Perth concept store, which takes inspiration from the state’s geography, whereas restaurant WA Cellar features rock and sand-toned designs.

At the same time, an expanded duty-free offering includes more than 100 new brands.

“Airports are often the first and last impression travellers have of a destination, and this refresh gives us the opportunity to showcase Western Australia in a stronger way,” Holsgrove added. “From local food and beverage operators to WA gifting, wine, design and hospitality, the precinct helps bring a stronger sense of place to the international passenger journey.”