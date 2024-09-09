Travel and lifestyle brand Tumi expands into fragrance

Travel and lifestyle brand Tumi, known for its luggage and bags, is expanding into fragrance with the launch of Experience Collector, the brand’s first-ever women’s perfume collection.

The collection is available in four scents inspired by cities around the world: New York, Kyoto, Tomasina, and Florence.

Tumi says Signature is inspired by the vibrancy and energy unique to New York City, featuring notes of bergamot, mandarin, apple blossom, pomegranate, and more.

Whisper is a floral, woody fragrance embodying the tranquil nature found in Kyoto, Japan, with notes of rose essential, geranium Egypt, and red lychee.

Utopia invites users to the landscapes of Toamasina, Madagascar, with notes of pink pepper leaf, Madagascar apple, peony, jasmine, and salted tonka.

And, Renaissance is inspired by the winding streets and illustrious history of Florence, Italy, with notes of pink pepper, mandarin, cassis, jasmine coeur de saison, eco-musk, patchouli, and vanilla.

Each Experience Collector’s bottle is embellished with a design that “embraces femininity” with a delicate metallic magnetic cap, all while exemplifying the travel brand’s “elevated style” according to the brand.

Victor Sanz expressed his excitement about the launch, which marks another milestone in the brand’s growth.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to our ever-expanding world of lifestyle, offering our customers a new way to immerse themselves into the essence of Tumi,” he concluded.

The Tumi Experience Collector range is available in 100ml bottles with an RRP of US$125 in select Tumi stores worldwide.