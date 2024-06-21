The founder of Hairification on being in the “business of problem-solving”

running Australia’s fastest-growing hair care brand. Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. How did you get into the retail industry, and what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? Jordan Mylius: I started my retail journey at the age of 22 when I purchased a tanning and beauty salon where we had a strong service-based business overlayed with retailing branded products from various beauty brands. After a few years, I sold the business which I had transformed into a booming corner store in Brighton. I was then offered a job by the spray tanning brand that I used in the salon and then went on to work for St Tropez. Finally, I managed to secure a role with Bondi Sands, which at the time was in its infancy. I didn’t know the owners of Bondi Sands but decided I wanted to work there and that they needed me, so I messaged both Shaun [Wilson] and Blair [James] on Linkedin telling them this. Within hours I had a reply and a face-to-face meeting booked! I spent seven years with Bondi Sands and I was responsible for growing the brand domestically and internationally. And grow it I did to have the brand sold in over 42,000 stores worldwide. IR: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? JM: Learning and adapting quickly in the fast-paced and fast-growing business environment at Bondi Sands was always challenging. I also sometimes found it challenging working with very experienced professionals at large retailers who sometimes didn’t take me seriously because of my age or a different approach. Ultimately, I have always remembered and worked by a phrase, ‘If the answer is no, then you are talking to the wrong person.’ Resilience and persistence are key to surviving the world of retail. IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? JM: Getting the job at Bondi Sands. Working with an amazing team to make Bondi Sands market leader in Australia, New Zealand, UK, several European countries and Canada. Starting my own brand Hairification and launching it straight into 860 Coles supermarkets from day one. IR: What do you love about your job? JM: The variety – every day is different, a new challenge, a new win. IR: Do you have any business heroes? JM: Yes, Kris Jenner and Shaun Wilson, the CEO of Bondi Sands. IR: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into your line of work? JM: Get in at the bottom, learn and work your way up, do everything, learn everything. Do not expect you will advance or succeed overnight, there will be challenges, do not give up. I often say to people that we are not in the business of retail or beauty, we are in the business of problem-solving. If you can do this, you will succeed. IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced? JM: Reality TV. I am a huge Real Housewives and Kardashians fan as I don’t have to think when I watch them. An active social life with my many friends and a weekly sound bath to tune out and relax as well as the occasional day spa treatment.