CareersLeadership

The founder of Hairification on being in the “business of problem-solving”

Supplied: Hairification.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Before going on to found his own brand Hairification, Jordan Mylius carved out a successful career for himself in the global beauty industry. He went from owning a tanning and beauty salon to working for the biggest self-tan brands in the world. Mylius was responsible for growing Bondi Sands domestically and internationally to eventually be in over 42,000 doors worldwide. We spoke to Mylius to gain some insight into his steadfast business mindset, his career heroes and how he unwinds from runnin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay