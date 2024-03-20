Ted Baker UK arm collapses into administration

No Ordinary Designer Label, trading as Ted Baker, has filed a notice of intention to appoint Teneo Financial Advisory as administrator.

The notice came after NODL parent Authentic Brands Group terminated its agreement with AARC due to the latter’s failures to meet its financial obligations.

“Despite our tireless efforts, the damage done during a period under AARC in which NODL built up a significant level of arrears was too much to overcome,” Authentic Brands Group chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara said.

“We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began.”

Currently, Ted Baker has 86 stores across the UK and the impact of the filing remains unclear.

Authentic Brands Group acquired Ted Baker in October 2022.