Four in five believe supermarkets are price gouging, survey finds

The nation’s strained relationship with its major supermarkets has been laid bare by a damning survey showing “an extraordinary level of distrust”.

After the Federal Court’s recent handing down of a guilty verdict against Coles, over allegations of “illusory” discounts, and the looming fate of Woolworths in a similar case, 79 per cent of survey respondents told financial comparison site Finder that they feel they are being price gouged.

While these Federal Court cases are examining the discounting of the two major supermarkets, the practice of price gouging is not illegal under Australian Consumer Law.

“The majority of Aussies believe they are being ripped off when they buy their groceries,” Sarah Megginson, personal finance expert at Finder, said.

“It’s an extraordinary level of distrust for an essential service that every household relies on multiple times a week.”

The ACCC’s supermarkets inquiry in 2025 found Coles and Woolworths to hold around 67 per cent of the nation’s market share. Aldi, the third largest supermarket in Australia, held around 9 per cent of the market at the time.

Some 1000 people were surveyed by Finder. The research also found just 4 per cent believe that supermarkets had never engaged in price gouging, with a further 4 per cent believing supermarkets that have price gouged previously have since stopped.

Finder added that the average household spends $207 per week on groceries, up from $189 in April 2024.

“When people see supermarket profits reported in the hundreds of millions – or even billions – while they’re cutting back on basics because a tub of butter is $7, it creates a perception that something isn’t right,” Megginson added.

At the same time, 39 per cent of Australians said that groceries were among their three most stress-inducing expenses.