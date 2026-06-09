BusinessStrategy

Will AI-generated models become the norm in retail?

A side-by-side shot of model Francheska Pujols and an AI-generated image.
AI models raise trust concerns.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
H&M, Guess and Rainbow are among the high-profile retailers tapping into the growing, yet controversial, strategy of incorporating AI-generated models into their campaigns. In June 2025, H&M officially debuted its assortment of generative-AI “digital twins”, following an announcement in March that it would scan 30 real models to create photorealistic AI clones. Last August, Guess debuted a blonde AI-created model, dubbed Vivy, in a print issue of Vogue. The model, produced by the Lon

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