BusinessStrategy

How Costco keeps winning despite global headwinds

Costco Warehouse.
Costco posts strong quarterly growth.
By Michael Baker
There are good events and bad events, but sometimes retailers have to find ways to turn even the bad ones into a competitive advantage. As the saying goes, sometimes you have to try to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. The good events, of course, are the regular annual observances that drive sales in their discrete categories, like Valentine’s Day and Halloween. Event-based merchandising for these occasions is one of Costco’s specialties, and the buying teams in Issaquah and the compan

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