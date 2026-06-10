Westfield Bondi poised for $240m investment from Scentre Group

Westfield operator Scentre Group is preparing for the next phase of redevelopment at its flagship Bondi site with a $240 million investment.

Following the completion of Westfield Bondi’s health, wellness and fitness precinct on level one of its site, the next development will turn level six into a lifestyle, entertainment, and dining precinct.

“We’re focused on growing the economic activity that occurs at our Westfield destinations. To do this, we are creating more reasons for people to visit and spend more of their time with us,” said Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow.

“We are engaging with some of the best brands and businesses from Australia and around the world to bring more new, first-to-market and flagship experiences to the centre.”

The announcement comes after Scentre Group reported an 8.5 per cent increase in visitation last year, following the development of its level-one precinct. Across the group, there is $4 billion earmarked for developing its sites.

“Construction is underway and is progressing well. We’re looking forward to sharing more updates with our community over the coming months,” Rusanow added.

The 13,300sqm precinct will have an upgraded cinema, gold-class lounge, auditorium, and marketplace. At the same time, Scentre Group said it is expecting the additions of Alo and On to Westfield Bondi in the coming months.