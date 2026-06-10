BusinessStrategy

How brands can cut through during the biggest-ever World Cup

Models wearing 2026 World Cup jerseys designed by Gap.
“Any activation that connects a brand with a sport needs to have some semblance of logic and fit.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest and longest tournament in the competition’s history, with 48 teams competing across three host nations, the US, Mexico and Canada. With an estimated six billion people set to watch, retailers would be remiss not to participate in the excitement, and few brands are letting the opportunity pass them by. However, with so many competitors vying for consumers’ attention, brands can’t simply slap a soccer team logo on a product and expect it to sell ou

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