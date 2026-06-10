How Patagonia turned a trademark dispute into a PR crisis

tivist Pattie Gonia. The suit alleges that Wiley violated an existing agreement between the two parties by selling apparel bearing a version of the Patagonia logo and, in September 2025, filing a trademark application to commercialise the Pattie Gonia name across clothing, environmental advocacy and digital marketing. Patagonia is seeking just one dollar in damages – a figure designed less for financial recovery than to set a legal precedent – along with attorney’s fees, a standard deterrent in IP cases. The legal logic On paper, the legal rationale is sound. Trademark law in the United States operates on a use-it-or-lose-it principle: a brand that fails to consistently enforce its intellectual property rights risks forfeiting the ability to defend them at all. Patagonia’s statement made this explicit, noting that selective enforcement could leave it exposed to bad actors such as oil and gas lobbies, counterfeiters and hate groups, who might later exploit the precedent. “We cannot selectively choose to enforce our rights based on whether we agree with a particular point of view,” the company said. But the legal logic and the brand logic are not the same thing. Pattie Gonia is not a counterfeiter. She is a TIME-recognised activist who has raised nearly US$4 million for environmental and social justice nonprofits, including US$1 million from a 100-mile hike through California in full drag. The persona – built on parody, wordplay and queer joy in the outdoors – has amassed millions of followers and occupies cultural territory that Patagonia, for all its activist credentials, cannot. Wiley was quick to frame the lawsuit not as a brand conflict, but as a power imbalance: “This is a corporation trying to erase an activist. This is how corporations bully individuals who cannot match their resources.” That framing landed. Patagonia’s social media channels were swiftly inundated with thousands of comments from Pattie Gonia’s community calling for the lawsuit to be dropped. It was a textbook case of narrative capture – the moment when a legal story becomes a culture story, and the company loses control of the plot. The irony problem The irony is almost too neat. Both parties claim the same mission. Both invoke environmental stewardship as their organising principle. Pattie Gonia described the lawsuit as “a betrayal of Patagonia’s core mission,” asking pointedly: “If they’re ‘in business to save the home planet’, why are they suing a climate activist?” It is the kind of question that needs no answer to do its damage. For brand strategists watching the case, the central tension is familiar. Most organisations prepare for legal battles, and very few prepare for narrative ones. You can be legally right and still lose in the court of public opinion. For a brand like Patagonia, whose commercial value is inseparable from its moral authority, a reputational loss carries a particular cost. The legal merits will likely hinge on “likelihood of consumer confusion”, a standard that requires Patagonia to demonstrate that Pattie Gonia’s merchandise created genuine uncertainty about affiliation or authorisation. That is not a simple case to make against a drag performer whose entire persona is built on pun and parody. Drag has a long cultural tradition of riffing on brand identity, and Wiley has acknowledged the “playful parody” nature of the merchandise while denying any direct use of Patagonia’s logo or font. Whether that distinction holds legally remains to be seen. The path back What is already clear is that Patagonia entered this dispute with a clean legal argument and a complicated story problem. The company’s proposed resolution – that Wiley withdraw all trademark applications, cease using the Patagonia logo and stop selling apparel under the Pattie Gonia name – is not unreasonable as a legal ask. As a public offer, directed at a beloved activist with millions of engaged followers, it reads less like a compromise and more like a capitulation demand. The path back to the court of public opinion is not through legal victory. It is through demonstrating that the values Patagonia has built its brand upon, including environmental protection, community and anti-corporate courage, were not simply marketing positions. The company has spent 50 years earning the benefit of the doubt. Right now, it is spending it.