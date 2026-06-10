BusinessSustainability

How Patagonia turned a trademark dispute into a PR crisis

Patagonia is seeking just one dollar in damages to set a legal precedent.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
There is a particular kind of corporate trap that values-led brands are especially vulnerable to: doing something legally correct that, to the outside world, nonetheless looks like an act of betrayal. Patagonia, the outdoor apparel company that has spent decades cultivating a reputation as the conscience of the industry, has walked straight into it. In January, Patagonia filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit in Los Angeles against Wyn Wiley, the performer behind environmental drag activ

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