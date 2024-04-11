Safilo, Marc Jacobs extend global eyewear licensing agreement

Eyewear retailer Safilo Group and Marc Jacobs have inked a multi-year global licensing arrangement that will until December 2031.

The deal will allow Marc Jacobs to strengthen its offerings in the US market as well as around the globe.

“Since the beginning of our partnership in 2004 we have collaborated profitably to make Marc Jacobs an iconic landmark within the eyewear category, offering unique and highly distinctive models in every collection,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group.

Safilo is a global eyewear manufacturer and distributor of sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets for more than 90 years.

The company presently has subsidiaries in 40 countries and over 50 partners in 70 countries. Its brands include Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux, and Seventh Street.

Marc Jacobs, founded in 1984, sells products in various categories including accessories, children’s wear, and fragrances.