Vestiaire Collective’s Fanny Moizant on the importance of the US market

Vestiaire Collective's expansion in the United States but also underscored its unwavering commitment to promoting slow fashion and circularity within the industry. The charity closet sale, a testament to Vestiaire Collective's mission as a B-Corp-certified company, showcased a curated selection of timeless pieces from Chastain and Stewart's personal wardrobes. From elegant red carpet ensembles to chic street-style looks, the sale offered fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire coveted pieces from renowned designers such as Gucci, Roksanda, Stella McCartney, and more. Noteworthy highlights include a white Carolina Herrera dress worn by Chastain to the premiere of The Good Nurse, a Dries van Noten velvet burgundy dress showcased on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and a Ralph Lauren dress donned at the Tribeca Film Festival. As Vestiaire Collective continues to expand its presence in the United States, this collaboration is expected to raise its profile and change perceptions around second-hand clothing. Earlier this year, the platform launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise at least one million euros (US$1.09 million) from individual investors and is reportedly aiming to be profitable by the end of this year. It has been reported that a potential IPO may be in the works for 2025. Creating a narrative According to Fanny Moizant, Vestiaire Collective's co-founder and president, the brand's values are focused around fashion, trust, community and activism, and these are at the core of its culture. "When we first started Vestiaire Collective 15 years ago, our mission was to fight fashion waste by giving a second life to the clothes we no longer wear, hence 'Long Live Fashion' – our philosophy," she told Inside Retail. Moizant went on to say that the team is excited to work with like-minded individuals such as Jessica and Elizabeth, who represent the best of what its collective stands for. "We hope that this closet sale further amplifies the messaging, educating and encouraging our fashion lovers to buy fewer items, but of higher quality," she added. The brand aims to highlight individuals who share its values of sustainability and community; individuals who believe in the circular fashion model and giving back to society. "We always look for celebrity partners who truly share our values. This is why our past partnerships have featured a diverse range of personalities such as Emma Watson, Phoebe Philo, Arizona Muse, and Margherita Maccapani Missoni, celebrities who also believe in sustainability in fashion," she noted. Stewart also provided items from her personal collection. Moizant believes that stylists are natural partners for Vestiaire Collective as they are the ultimate authority on fashion. "Last year, we created content with stylists on shopping tips and tricks, and this year, we're so excited to work with Elizabeth Stewart on this closet sale to continue to spread the perks of shopping preloved fashion," she said. Proceeds from the sale will go towards Women for Women International. The broader outlook Moizant hopes that the celebrity closet sale can further contribute to its circular fashion movement. "We hope that through this activation, even more fashion lovers can join and reshape the perception of second-hand, and shake up the fashion industry for a more sustainable future," she pointed out. Vestiaire Collective has a brand directory with a list of over 200 brands that are in high demand from its members. It also has a team of over 140 authenticators globally who undergo intense training to evaluate various items for its users. "Each authenticator must complete a compulsory 750 hours of training and evaluate around 40,000 products from over 10,000 brands every year. With this rigorous process, we have developed high-end practices, tools and knowledge to ensure the authenticity of the pre-loved luxury items on our platform," she stressed. The United States is becoming a key market for Vestiaire Collective, which is based in Paris where it was also founded. "In 2022, Vestiaire Collective acquired a US competitor, Tradesy, and introduced a larger US customer base to our community. Since then, we've continued to expand the US team, including the hiring of a new North America CEO, and investing in brand growth to make the US a bigger part of the Vestiaire Collective community," Moizant reiterated. For the future, Moizant said the brand has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline, including its continued collaboration with brands in the resale-as-a-service and its work on regulations for the fast fashion industry, specifically the Extended Producer Responsibility, Fast Fashion Ban (EPR). "We are also always looking at improving the platform for our community by updating features and personalisation on the app," she concluded.