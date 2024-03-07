BusinessStrategy

Why Haulier is leading the resurgence of “enduring goods” in fashion

Hausier founder, Jeremy Herman, with models at National Designer Awards 2024. Supplied: PMFF.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The National Designer Award is a defining industry event in the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival programme. Now in its 28th year, the award has earned a reputation for picking “the future of Australian fashion”. The prestigious award has previously gone to designers of considerable renown, including but not limited to Dion Lee, Christopher Esber, Romance Was Born, P.E Nation, Alemais and Toni Maticevski. This year’s recipient was Sydney-based luxury label Haulier, which has built a br

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now