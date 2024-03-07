QIC’s Robina Town Centre reaches $1 billion in sales

QIC’s Robina Town Centre has reached a $1 billion in annual sales milestone after raising its customer footfall to more than 13 million per year.

“Our long-term leasing strategy has seen several retailers significantly expand their footprint, with brands such as Apple and Mecca tripling their floorspace in the past five years,” said QIC leasing manager Byron Hayes.

“Not only does this signal a desire for these brands to deepen their in-person connection with the Robina audience, but also our shared vision to harness the potential of a community which is growing in both size and spending power.”

Robina Town Centre features The Kitchens food precinct and The Promenade lakeside dining area and is home to brands such as H&M, Mecca, Stylerunner, and Sephora.

It also has Zone Bowling and ArtVo pop-up gallery for entertainment along with hair and beauty salons, allied health clinics, law offices, and government service centres.

“While Robina Town Centre’s vibrant retail and hospitality amenity speaks for itself, we are also working to unlock the huge potential of the 14.5ha of surrounding land zoned for mixed-use development, as well as evolving the urban green space and community infrastructure that adjoins the centre,” said QIC investment GM Miranda Wilson.