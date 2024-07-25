Owndays’ Group CEO on the Japanese eyewear label’s rebrand after 16 years 

tity, new look While the brand’s signature colour scheme of black and white is retained, the Owndays logo adopts an on-off switch motif, which according to the brand, symbolises that “Owndays products and services will be the switch that brings out the best in our customers around the world”. The CEO said the logo conveys the notion that it is the individuals wearing Owndays’ eyewear that add colours to the space it has created. “We recognise that the Owndays brand is created together with our customers and this translates to a retail design that is simple yet inclusive,” Takeshi said. “Just like wearing new clothes or sneakers that make you feel refreshed, we hope Owndays spectacles can be the switch that revitalises your mood when you put them on.” The refreshed retail design has already been implemented at Owndays Lalaport Tachikawa Tachihi store in Japan and its Northpoint City location in Singapore. The concept will be rolled out to other global stores progressively. “One key feature of this approach is the community wall at the LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi store which showcases a collage of individuals from all walks of life with their Owndays spectacles and the stories behind their choice of eyewear,” the CEO shared. “Our minimalist yet sophisticated store design creates an inviting space where customers can explore our latest eyewear collection with ease.” Takeshi said the company’s mid-to-long-term goal is to continuously enhance the brand positioning, which is to create a brand that embodies quiet luxury – “subtle yet offering a sense of exceptional value”. “With our robust supply chain that manufactures 20 million pairs of spectacles a year, we can offer high-quality products at accessible prices,” he said. Digitalisation and physical retail experience While the rebranding of Owndays plays a significant role in its global expansion strategy, the CEO also emphasised the importance of digital transformation and the power of big data. In Japan, the company is implementing initiatives such as remote eye tests and AI medical interviews, which utilise prescription data, service records and other information to deliver personalised services to customers. “Our goal goes beyond merely improving retail efficiency,” he said. “We emphasise the human touch in every aspect of our service. The optical industry caters to a diverse range of customers – young or old, male or female – making the human touch an essential element that should not be overlooked.” Takeshi said it is important for physical retail stores to be inclusive. For each market, Owndays implements tailored automated language support to enhance the retail experience for local customers. “We are actively connecting data and touchpoints to integrate the digital and offline channels seamlessly. The goal is to normalise the omnichannel experience where a customer could be browsing at a physical store but complete the purchase online while in the store. We hope to empower and better engage customers throughout their retail journey instead of just offering a one-way service,” he added. Owndays was acquired by India’s Lenskart in 2022 in a deal which valued the eyewear label at US$400 million. Owndays posted a 20-fold increase in sales in the past 16 years. “To me, there are no shortcuts to success. It is crucial to consistently provide services that resonate with customers and to devise strategies with a mid-to-long-term perspective in mind,” he concluded. The brand currently operates more than 560 stores across 13 international locations. Earlier this year, the brand offered a US$20 price reduction of more than 200 spectacle designs in Singapore to alleviate inflation stress for consumers.