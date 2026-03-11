Mekora launches marketplace for Vietnamese fashion designers

Australian startup Mekora is launching an online marketplace to connect Vietnamese independent fashion designers with consumers in Australia.

The platform will go live on March 14 with more than 120 pieces from over 20 designers across Vietnam, bringing together a range of labels whose collections are typically difficult to access outside Southeast Asia.

The marketplace will feature both women’s and men’s fashion. Women’s categories include dresses, occasionwear, sets and co-ords, tops, bottoms, outerwear and jumpsuits, while men’s offerings focus primarily on streetwear such as graphic T-shirts and statement pieces.

Founded by Sydney-based entrepreneur and technologist Andy Chen Fang, Mekora brings together independent Vietnamese designers on a single platform tailored for Australian shoppers.

“There’s an entire generation of Vietnamese designers creating world-class fashion that nobody outside the region has access to,” said Fang, founder of Mekora.

“We’re not just translating products, we’re telling the stories behind them and giving these designers the global platform they deserve.”

According to Fang, the concept for the platform came from his own experience purchasing clothing from Vietnamese designers while travelling in the country, styles he said were difficult to find in Australia.

Mekora targets consumers aged 16 to 30 who are increasingly seeking fashion from emerging designers rather than mainstream global brands.

The company will initially operate as a curated marketplace, with plans to expand into a broader B2C platform that would allow Vietnamese designers to sell directly to international consumers.