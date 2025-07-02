BusinessSports & adventure

Lululemon sues Costco for selling low-priced dupes

Lululemon scuba hoodie
Lululemon alleges Costco sells duplicates of its Scuba hoodies, Define jackets, and ABC pants. (Source: Lululemon)
By Sean Cao

Athleisure brand Lululemon has filed a lawsuit against Costco, alleging that the warehouse club chain sold lower-priced duplicates of its products.

Lululemon claims Costco sold unauthorised and unlicensed apparel that uses knockoff, infringing versions of its patents, ABC News reported.

The complaint highlights that Costco’s private label Kirkland Signature offers products that copy Lululemon’s popular designs such as Scuba hoodies, Define jackets, and ABC pants.

It also alleges that the practice confused consumers into thinking that Kirkland-branded products are made by the authentic supplier of the original products, and that the discount retailer did not try to dispel the ambiguity.

“As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary,” a Lululemon spokesperson said in a statement.

The brand is seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages and an order for Costco to stop selling the alleged duplicates.

In 2021, Lululemon sued Peloton over a line of workout clothes that copied its proprietary designs. The exercise bike maker later agreed to phase out certain products named in the lawsuit.

Last month, Lululemon announced it would cut approximately 150 corporate jobs as part of its organisational restructuring.

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Why it’s up to leaders to re-engage their teams

Ishan Galapathy
Strategy

Perfect Stranger opens first Victorian store, in Melbourne Central

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Desigual set to make Australian return – updated

Celene Ignacio
Executive interviews IR Pro

“You’re only as good as the people around you”: Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Will Shein, Temu cut through Korea’s overcrowded fashion e-commerce market?

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Shein launches award for aspiring Australian designers

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.