JD Sports signs seven-year lease at Darwin’s Casuarina Square

Sportswear giant JD Sports is expanding its Australian footprint into Darwin, signing a seven-year lease with Casuarina Square.

The global retailer will take a 414sqm tenancy on the ground floor of the centre, adjacent to Mecca. The store marks the brand’s 63rd Australian location after opening its first store there in 2017.

JD Sports CEO for Australia and New Zealand, Aaron Faraguna, said the company is introducing a world-class retail experience to Darwin.

“What our consumers will see is a curation of fantastic footwear, apparel and accessories that they haven’t seen before on the local market,” said Faraguna.

“We will also ‘extend the aisles’ in store with a digital kiosk, providing in-person shoppers with access to thousands of additional products available to order, with free delivery.”

JD Group, founded in 1981 with a single store in the Northwest of England, is a global omnichannel retailer of sportswear and outdoor products. The group operates more than 3400 stores in 38 countries, with a major presence in the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.