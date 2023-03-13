Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Fashion & accessories

Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing collection in Paris 

(Source: Anrealage)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 13, 2023< 1 mins read

Anrealage, a Japanese fashion brand, gained attention at Paris Fashion Week after displaying a colour-changing collection of apparel that was activated by suspended moving UV lights.

The Anrealage Fall Winter 2023 collection is influenced by old 1950s fashion, with a concentration on long designs. Colour is changed in clothes sourced from materials such as faux fur, velvet, lace, knitwear, jacquard, and satin using the brand’s latest technological innovation.

The collection was initially all white, but as a UV beam moved up and down the length of the models’ bodies, it revealed brilliantly coloured and pattern-filled finishes all over the formerly all-white, now colourful ensembles.

“For Autumn/Winter 2023-24, Anrealage uses fashion to explore the evolution of human perception and how every living organism – no matter how simple or complex – inhabits a world of its own,” the brand wrote on its Instagram account.

This colour-changing effect was accomplished by making clothing out of photochromic fabrics and materials, which change colour when exposed to sunshine and UV rays.

Morinaga also introduced numerous more colours after switching outfits, including yellow, beige, red, and purple. The intensity of the UV rays determines the darkness, thus the costume will be lighter depending on whether you are heading out in the sun or shade.

When these clothes are no longer exposed to UV radiation, they return to their natural colours in about three minutes.

Anrealage was established in 2003 by Kunihiko Morinaga, a graduate of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Waseda University.

Further reading: Melbourne Fashion Festival recap: High-low looks and next-gen talent

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Innovation for the modern era: Welcome to the new Exponential Age of retail
Customer
Innovation for the modern era: Welcome to the new Exponential Age of retail
How ingestibles brand Vida Glow is riding the next wave in health and beauty
Health & beauty
How ingestibles brand Vida Glow is riding the next wave in health and beauty
How transphobia on social media inspired Bonds’ UnGenderwear Project
Fashion & accessories
How transphobia on social media inspired Bonds’ UnGenderwear Project
What does the TGA’s health influencer ‘ban’ mean for business?
Marketing
What does the TGA’s health influencer ‘ban’ mean for business?
Lululemon unveils its first footwear range
Fashion & accessories
Lululemon unveils its first footwear range
Author's latest articles
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Sustainability
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers
Marketplace
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers
Ikea revamps materials sourcing in new nature-positive policy
Sustainability
Ikea revamps materials sourcing in new nature-positive policy
Longchamp opens first next-gen store in Australia
Openings & closings
Longchamp opens first next-gen store in Australia
Starbucks launches ‘revolutionary’ olive-oil coffee brew
Food & beverage
Starbucks launches ‘revolutionary’ olive-oil coffee brew