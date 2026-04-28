DigitalSports & adventure

Is the Adidas ‘super shoe’ no more than mechanical doping?

Runner breaks marathon record.
Sawe breaks two-hour marathon barrier.
By Reuters
New marathon world record holder Sabastian Sawe brushed aside suggestions his Adidas “super shoes” amounted to “mechanical doping” on Monday as he basked in the glow of becoming the first man to break the two-hour barrier in an official race. The 31-year-old Kenyan shattered one of athletics’ most elusive barriers in storming to victory at the London Marathon in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds. Running in Adidas’s 97g Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, he also obliterated the world record o

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