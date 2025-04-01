Fila parent renames itself as brand portfolio expands

Athleisure brand Fila’s parent company, Fila Holdings Corp, has been renamed Misto Holdings, aiming to expand the company’s brand portfolio.

Misto Holdings manages a diversified portfolio of brands, including Fila, Titleist, FootJoy, and Scotty Cameron.

The group has also redesigned its website, www.mistoholdings.com, to reflect its business change. It stated that the new website will act as a crucial communication platform for customers and stakeholders with updates and essential information.

“Fila Holdings has solidified its identity as a global brand portfolio company over the years. Now, by changing our name to Misto Holdings, we are opening up new possibilities for growth. We will explore opportunities for synergies among our subsidiaries and brands,” said Geun-Chang (Kevin) Yoon, CEO and president of Misto Holdings.

According to the company, the name Misto, which is taken inspiration from the Italian word for “harmony,” “blend,” and “diversity,” is consistent with the company’s strategic portfolio approach and ensures that all brands under its roof maintain their independence and distinct personalities.

Last month, brand Fila posted higher sales and profit for the last fiscal year, driven by the strong performance of its US golf subsidiary.