NewsFashion & accessories

It failed before, but Myer believes Gap can work in Australia

Gap first launched in the Australian market in 2010. (Source: Myer)
By Kaycee Enerva

Gap is set to enter Australia for the third time, this time through a partnership with department store operator Myer, which will stock the brand in stores and online.

The US fashion retailer first launched in the market in 2010 under franchise partner Oroton Group. Weak demand led to the closure of all six stores eight years later.

Gap made a second attempt to re-enter Australia in 2022, when apparel distributor True Alliance introduced the brand through a dedicated e-commerce site.

That effort proved short-lived. True Alliance exited its partnership with Gap and shut down the online storefronts two years later.

Myer now believes the timing is right for a return.

Olivia Wirth, Myer’s executive chair, said the launch is part of a broader strategy to refresh the retailer’s brand mix and reach younger customers.

“In recent years, Gap has re-established itself as a cultural force and is clearly resonating with a new generation, making this the ideal time to reintroduce the brand to the market,” Wirth said.

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