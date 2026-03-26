Exclusive: Inside Steve Madden’s expansion with Australian GM

Doncaster in Melbourne, the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney and Chermside in Brisbane. It complements a broader physical footprint that includes four outlet stores and 49 concessions in department stores such as David Jones and Myer. Together, these formats form a dynamic national network that supports Steve Madden’s omnichannel growth ambitions. Charlene Perera, general manager of Steve Madden Australia, said opening at Highpoint was a strategic move. “It’s one of the highest-performing retail destinations in the country, with a really diverse and fashion-forward customer base that aligns perfectly with where we see the brand heading,” she told Inside Retail. “Timing-wise, it comes off the back of strong momentum for Steve Madden in Australia. We’ve seen consistent growth across all channels, so this felt like the right moment to invest in a flagship that really showcases the full expression of the brand.” A flagship designed for the next chapter Spanning 121 square metres, the Highpoint store introduces a refined retail concept that elevates the in‑store experience while reflecting the energy of Steve Madden’s New York roots. “We’ve leaned into a more premium feel with cleaner lines, bolder product displays and a layout that encourages discovery,” said Perera. “It’s about creating a space that feels elevated but still very true to where Steve Madden came from.” The new store design – modern, comfortable and product‑led – speaks to the brand’s evolution globally while setting the tone for future openings in Australia. “Highpoint has really shown us the value of creating a more immersive, premium-feeling space without losing that approachable edge,” Perera added. “Flexibility is another big one – the ability to update displays quickly and keep the store feeling fresh. We’ve also learned a lot about how customers move through the space, which will definitely inform how we design future stores.” Balancing formats in a growing market Each format is also playing a specific role in Steve Madden’s wider plan to win over Australians. Highpoint, for example, is focused on brand storytelling and showcasing the full range. “Outlets help us manage inventory while still reaching value-driven customers, and department store concessions give us scale and accessibility. It’s not about one format over another – it’s about making sure they all work together in a way that strengthens the overall brand presence across Australia.” That multi‑channel approach coincides with steady growth in Australia’s footwear market, which was valued at US$7.21 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$10.42 billion by 2030. “Australia’s footwear market is definitely moving in a positive direction, and for us it’s about leaning into what we already do well while sharpening how we show up locally,” Perera said. “At Steve Madden, we’ve always sat at that intersection of trend-driven design and accessible pricing, which puts us in a strong position as demand grows.” Physical retail’s renewed relevance While digital engagement remains a key growth channel, Perera emphasised that physical retail continues to anchor the brand’s connection with customers. “Even with the growth of e‑commerce, customers really value being able to see, try and experience the product in person. Stores also play a big role in building brand connection. That said, it’s not about choosing between physical and digital – they need to work together seamlessly.” That balance is also influenced by country-specific nuances. “The Australian customer is really style‑aware but also very practical,” Perera said. “There’s a strong preference for versatility and pieces that can transition from day to night or across seasons. Compared to some other markets, there’s also a slightly more relaxed approach to fashion, which influences how we curate our ranges here.” With Highpoint setting a new benchmark for design and customer engagement, Steve Madden’s slated opening doesn’t just signal expansion – it marks the confident next step in the global brand’s Australian journey.