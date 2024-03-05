SectorsOnline marketplaces

Bazaa launches premium online vintage, antiques marketplace 

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Homewares retailer Bazaa has launched online, offering a marketplace for authentic vintage and antique homewares.

Bazaa is the go-to destination for discovering traditionally crafted products that are difficult to obtain.

The brand aims to change the way Australians shop for and style their homes by providing a diverse selection of excellent pre-owned objects that add character to any room, contributing to a more circular future.

“We understand the challenges of hunting for vintage and antique homewares – the time, energy, and the risk of scams,” said Aria Wigneswaran, co-founder of Bazaa and former Depop executive. 

“At Bazaa, we’re here to shake up the game. We’re celebrating the charm of slow-made, pre-loved furniture and home decor, while reshaping how Australians discover, buy, and sell these timeless pieces.”

The site features mid-century classics, strong brutalist statements, Art Deco designs, historical pieces, and more. The company said each item offers a story that crosses nations and eras, from French Provincial oak to handwoven wool kilims from Afghanistan’s deserts. 

