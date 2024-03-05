Bazaa launches premium online vintage, antiques marketplace 

Homewares retailer Bazaa has launched online, offering a marketplace for authentic vintage and antique homewares.

Bazaa is the go-to destination for discovering traditionally crafted products that are difficult to obtain.

The brand aims to change the way Australians shop for and style their homes by providing a diverse selection of excellent pre-owned objects that add character to any room, contributing to a more circular future.

“We understand the challenges of hunting for vintage and antique homewares – the time, energy, and the risk of scams,” said Aria Wigneswaran, co-founder of Bazaa and former Depop executive.

“At Bazaa, we’re here to shake up the game. We’re celebrating the charm of slow-made, pre-loved furniture and home decor, while reshaping how Australians discover, buy, and sell these timeless pieces.”

The site features mid-century classics, strong brutalist statements, Art Deco designs, historical pieces, and more. The company said each item offers a story that crosses nations and eras, from French Provincial oak to handwoven wool kilims from Afghanistan’s deserts.

Further reading: Wasted cash: Australians sitting on $1.4 billion worth of unused gift cards