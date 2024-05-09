Five leadership lessons from L’Occitane Group’s head of travel retail in Apac

ur career journey. How did you get into the industry, what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? Green Yip: I grew up in a large family with five other siblings in Hong Kong, so that’s where I first realised how much I liked to be around people. During my formative years, I spent one summer as a part-time associate in female fashion in Lane Crawford. This confirmed my interest in retail, especially understanding consumer needs and what affects people’s buying behaviour. Following my degree, I worked in marketing and banking for a short period, following which I joined DFS as a management trainee in Hong Kong. This afforded me a great opportunity to see how all the departments work together in a retail company. I also took on business development projects during that period. After my training, I moved to Macau to open Four Seasons DFS Galleria and City of Dreams DFS Galleria as a marketer. After Macau, I joined La Prairie as assistant area manager for travel retail Asia. At that time, La Prairie was a small brand with a small team. As only the brand GM and I were running the operation, I needed to cover a broad base, ensuring the success of the brand which included customer service, key account management, training, team management and business development. I learnt to be flexible and agile in business. Following my time at La Prairie, I joined LVMH Fragrance Brands as area manager for Greater China travel retail. I then joined Estee Lauder Companies as area manager for Southeast Asia and Oceania. Within the eight and a half years that I was with ELC, I handled La Mer, Aveda, Le Labo, Origins, GlamGlow, Becca, Lab Series, and all licensed fragrances. From area manager to regional brand director and brand GM/VP for travel retail Asia Pacific. I am delighted to have now joined L’Occitane Group as regional managing director for Asia Pacific, travel retail. My perspective: for more than ten years I held the title of area manager, but my role was never the same each year. It kept changing depending on the nature of the business I was responsible for, the priorities at that time, and what resources I could utilise to achieve my goals. IR: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? GY: When I look back, I always feel thankful for the challenges I’ve had which have made me stronger and wiser. Perhaps the most important aspect is how one responds, adapts, and meets challenges head on, taking appropriate action where necessary. After assessing and finding solutions to challenging situations, it’s hugely satisfying to see marked improvements. Key is to focus on finding the best possible solutions after careful assessment and creating a workable plan of action and taking it step by step. This often involves both internal growth and seeking external assistance. IR: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into your line of work? GY: When I started in retail, an industry leader told me: retail is detail. It emphasises the importance of paying close attention to every aspect of the retail operation, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant. It means ensuring excellence in every aspect of the retail business to drive success and customer satisfaction. With the advancements in technology, one also needs to be increasingly agile to understand and adapt to the changes in customer preferences and behaviour. IR: What are some of the key leadership lessons you’ve picked up over the course of your career? GY: Leading by example: As a leader, actions speak louder than words. You need to exhibit the behaviour and values you expect from your team members. Empowering others: Trusting and empowering team members fosters a culture of ownership and accountability. It’s vital to encourage them to take initiative and contribute their ideas. Resilience: Leadership often involves facing challenges and setbacks. Cultivate resilience and inspire team members to persevere in the face of adversity. Continuous learning: A leader should continue to learn and improve. It’s key to seek feedback, invest in development of all aspects, and encourage a culture of continuous learning within the team. Balancing confidence and humility: It is important to show confidence as a leader, yet humility allows you to acknowledge your own limitations and learn from others. Key is to strive for a balance between the two. IR: What advice would you give to someone who wants to move up the corporate ladder? GY: It’s vital to understand what you want and to have a clear purpose in life, finding the particular industry and corporate entity best suited to your needs and purpose. I believe that clarity of purpose in life is fundamental to effective leadership. Purpose serves as our guiding light, providing direction and motivation to pursue our aspirations and achieve our goals. It takes resolve and commitment to become a leader in a corporate industry, so it’s easier with a clear sense of purpose and motivation already aligned to that industry. IR: Where do you go for career advice? GY: I value diverse perspectives, so I seek advice from mentors within my industry, professional networks, family and friends. Additionally, I also stay informed through industry publications and seek inspiration from thought leaders in various fields. IR: Do you have any business heroes? GY: I find inspiration from various business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional vision, resilience, and ethical leadership. While I admire several individuals, I am particularly drawn to those who have made significant contributions to innovations, social responsibility, and positive impact within their industries. Additionally, I look up to individuals who consistently demonstrate self-discipline and unwavering commitment to their goals. These qualities are essential for achieving long-term success and making a lasting impact in any field. IR: What does a typical day look like for you? GY: A typical working day often involves a blend of strategic planning, meetings with key stakeholders, overseeing operations, and engaging with my team to ensure alignment and progress towards our goals. I also prioritise time for personal reflection, learning and staying abreast of industry trends to inform my decision-making. IR: Do you have any “work hacks” for getting things done? GY: I believe in the power of prioritisation. One work hack I always use is time-blocking technique to allocate dedicated time slots for specific tasks or projects. Additionally, leveraging productivity tools and delegating tasks when possible helps streamline workflows and ensure efficiency. IR: What’s your approach to work-life balance? GY: My approach is centered around the concept of work-life integration. I believe in aligning my professional endeavours with my personal purpose and values, allowing them to complement and enrich one other rather than compete. This involves staying true to my core principles, setting clear boundaries, and prioritising activities that resonate with what truly matters to me. By integrating work and life in this way, I am able to maintain a sense of fulfillment and harmony while pursuing my goals both professionally and personally. IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced? GY: Yes, I have several hobbies that play a crucial role in helping me to maintain my energy and to recharge. Meditation and daily reflection are integral parts of my routine, providing me with moments of stillness and clarity amidst the bustle of life. Additionally, I find joy in gardening as it allows me to connect with nature, cultivate mindfulness, and witness the beauty of growth and renewal. Alongside these activities, I make sure I have a balanced and nutritional diet essential for a healthy body and mind. This enables me to sustain high energy levels and optimise my overall well-being, which positively impacts my professional life.