Australia Post unveils private-label lifestyle range, JoyUp

Australia Post has developed its own-label retail product brand called JoyUp with an initial 50 items on sale.

Available at more than 400 Post Offices, JoyUp includes various lifestyle products such as toys, back-to-school stationery, appliances, and accessories.

More products will be released in stores over the coming months.

Kayla Le Cornu, GM of retail product and supply chain, said the new line is part of Australia Post’s commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, low-cost items, particularly in regional and remote areas.

“Australia Post has one of Australia’s largest retail footprints, with many Post Offices also acting as the main hub for local communities to transact, making them an integral part of every Australian community.

“We are working to create a retail offering that provides customers with a quality and diverse product range at the right price point. The launch of the JoyUp range is an exciting step forward for our retail stores to deliver more for customers.

The new JoyUp range is also being sold on Australia Post’s website.