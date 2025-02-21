BusinessFood & beverage

Guzman Y Gomez sales surge in first half

Burritos being made at Guzman y Gomez kitchen
Guzman Y Gomez has reported double-digit growth in the first half. (Source: Guzman Y Gomez/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Guzman Y Gomez has reported double-digit growth in both top and bottom lines for the fiscal first half.

The chain’s global network sales increased 23 per cent to $578 million for the six months ended December 31, while EBITDA increased 28 per cent to $32 million.

Sales of the Australian segment, which covers the Australia, Singapore and Japan markets, rose 23.2 per cent, with comparable restaurant sales up 9.4 per cent. In the first seven weeks of the second half, the segment’s comparable sales grew 12.2 per cent, exceeding expectations.

The US segment, on the other hand, saw a 12.7 per cent decline in network sales during the first half.

“GYG’s first-half 2025 performance and growth in sales and earnings showcases our guest’s love for our food, but also the strong execution of our strategy and our unwavering commitment to exceptional guest experience,” said Steven Marks, founder and co-CEO.

The company ended the period with 239 restaurants globally, with 19 new openings, including 16 in Australia.

“We have more than 100 future restaurants in our pipeline, all in AAA locations, positioning us well for solid expansion in the coming years,” added Marks.

The company expects to open 31 restaurants in Australia this year, including 18 franchise locations and 13 corporate locations.

